Former Maoist ideologue Gaddar rejects Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to join Congress

Erstwhile Maoist ideologue and popular revolutionary balladeer Gaddar on Friday rejected an invitation extended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to join the party, but expressed his willingness to contest as an independent against Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming assembly elections.

Gaddar, along with his wife and son, met Rahul in the afternoon and his mother Sonia Gandhi in the evening in New Delhi. He was accompanied by former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud. Speaking to media later, Gaddar said the Congress president had invited him into the party but he had politely rejected the invitation.

“I told him I have already been with the people for several decades and I don’t need any political party at this stage. For that matter, I will not join any political party. I will continue my journey as a balladeer and campaign for secular forces,” he said.

He, however, said he was willing to throw his hat into the ring from Gajwel assembly constituency to fight against Rao, if the people wanted him and all the secular parties and political forces supported him.

Gaddar’s son G V Surya Kiran alias Suryam had joined the Congress in April and is likely to contest from Bellampalli assembly constituency in the coming elections. If it is not possible, the party is said to have promised him to field from Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general election.

Asked about his son, Gaddar said he would campaign for his son, if necessary.

Stating that he would give a call to the people to use the ballot as a weapon to defeat the feudal regime of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and communal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the revolutionary singer said he would work as a binding force among all the secular forces in Telangana and the country.

Gaddar lashed out at KCR for failing to live up to the expectations of the people and suppressing the voice of democrats who questioned his feudal regime. “What is prevailing in Telangana is feudal raj. Not a single promise made by K Chandrasekhar Rao before 2014 has been implemented totally,” he said.

Expressing his solidarity with the Save Democracy movement of Rahul Gandhi, the revolutionary singer said, “Rahul has assured to restore democratic space in the state if the Congress comes to power.”

The Congress president also told him that he would get the investigation done into the attempt on Gaddar’s life in 1997. “The BJP has been selectively targeting all the leaders who had opposed Modi,” he said.

The 69-year-old revolutionary, who was closely associated with the Maoist movement as its ideologue and gave a call for boycott of elections several times in the past, enrolled his name as a voter at his native village Toopran in Medak district in July this year.

He severed his ties with the Maoists in April 2017 and declared that he was joining the political mainstream, which is against the very Maoist principles.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 18:43 IST