HC stays government order cancelling MLA’s citizenship

telangana

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:52 IST

The Telangana high court on Friday stayed for four weeks the Union home ministry’s (MHA) order cancelling the citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh.

Posting the case for December 16, a high court bench headed by Justice Challa Kodandaram issued interim orders directing the Union home ministry not to cancel the MLA’s citizenship till further hearing.

Ramesh, a three-time MLA from Vemulawada assembly constituency, had moved the high court on Thursday challenging the order which said he had ceased to be an Indian citizen under section 10 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The 13-page order said Ramesh had held citizenship of Germany and had not fulfilled the stipulated norms while obtaining Indian citizenship in 2009. Ramesh had gone to Germany for employment and obtained the country’s citizenship in 1993. In 2008, he returned to India and applied for citizenship which was granted to him by the MHA in 2009.