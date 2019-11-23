e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

HC stays government order cancelling MLA’s citizenship

Posting the case for December 16, a high court bench headed by Justice Challa Kodandaram issued interim orders directing the Union home ministry not to cancel the MLA’s citizenship till further hearing.

telangana Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hyderabad
The Telangana high court on Friday stayed for four weeks the Union home ministry’s (MHA) order cancelling the citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh.
The Telangana high court on Friday stayed for four weeks the Union home ministry’s (MHA) order cancelling the citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh.(HT File Photo)
         

The Telangana high court on Friday stayed for four weeks the Union home ministry’s (MHA) order cancelling the citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh.

Posting the case for December 16, a high court bench headed by Justice Challa Kodandaram issued interim orders directing the Union home ministry not to cancel the MLA’s citizenship till further hearing.

Ramesh, a three-time MLA from Vemulawada assembly constituency, had moved the high court on Thursday challenging the order which said he had ceased to be an Indian citizen under section 10 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The 13-page order said Ramesh had held citizenship of Germany and had not fulfilled the stipulated norms while obtaining Indian citizenship in 2009. Ramesh had gone to Germany for employment and obtained the country’s citizenship in 1993. In 2008, he returned to India and applied for citizenship which was granted to him by the MHA in 2009.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News