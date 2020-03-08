Politician accused of killing son-in-law found dead in Hyderabad guesthouse

telangana

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:18 IST

A man, accused of killing his 24-year-old Dalit son-in-law for “honour” in 2018, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a guest house in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, the police said

Saifabad’s assistant commissioner of police C Venugopal Reddy confirmed 55-year-old Tirunagari Maruthi Rao had died but said the exact cause of death was not known.

“The body is being shifted to Osmania Hospital for post mortem. Details will be known later,” Reddy said.

According to preliminary inquiries by the police, Rao had checked into Arya Vysya Bhavan, a guesthouse at Khairatabad, late on Saturday. His driver slept in the car within the premises of the guest house.

“In the morning, Rao’s wife from Miryalaguda tried to contact him but he did not pick up calls. Then she called the driver, who went to his room and knocked at the door,” an official of Saifabad police station said.

“When Rao did not respond, he alerted the guesthouse staff, who called the police immediately. The police broke open the door only to find Rao lying dead on his bed,” the official added.

Rao, a prominent realtor-cum-politician from Miryalaguda town, had been on bail since April 2019 in connection with the killing of Perumalla Pranay for marrying his daughter Amrutha Varshini against his wishes.

Perumalla Pranay’s murder in broad daylight on September 14, 2018, created a nationwide sensation. Pranay was hacked to death at the entrance of a hospital as he was coming out with his pregnant wife Amrutha after meeting a doctor.

Four days later, Nalgonda Police arrested Rao, his brother Sravan and three others in connection with the murder. The police said Rao had hired a contract killer from Bihar, with the help of a suspected Islamic terrorist, his close aide and a local Congress leader to eliminate Pranay.

Rao allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to the contract killer Subhash Sharma from Samastipur in Bihar to execute the murder.