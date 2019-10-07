e-paper
‘Won’t succumb’: Telangana RTC unions call for rally after KCR sacks 48000 employees

The KCR government on Sunday announced dismissal of 48,000-odd employees and workers of TSRTC from service, after they launched an indefinite strike demanding solution to their long-pending problems.

telangana Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:26 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Buses stand at as TSRTC employees are on an indefinite strike demanding fulfilment of various demands including RTC merger with the Government, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana RTC employees and workers’ unions called for a huge rally at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Monday to protest against the alleged dictatorial attitude of K. Chandrashekar Rao-led state government in crushing their strike.

However, the Hyderabad police declared that the rally was illegal and no permission would be given. “We have specific information that the JAC leaders are planning to mobilise thousands of people. It might lead to disturbance to peace and create law and order breakdown. So, we won’t allow any meeting at Indira Park,” city joint commissioner of police P Vishwa Prasad said.

JAC chairman E Ashwathama Reddy said RTC was not KCR’s personal property to take decisions according to his whims and fancies.

“The chief minister is planning to privatise the RTC showing our strike as an excuse. He is making baseless allegations against the striking employees and resorting to intimidating tactics. We are not going to succumb to any pressures,” he said.

Congress floor leader in the assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the announcement of KCR dismissing the services of thousands of employees of RTC showed the height of his arrogance. “In a democratic country, workers have every right to agitate for their rights and the government has to hold negotiations with them to resolve their issues. But KCR is resorting to undemocratic practices,” he said.

BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman strongly condemned “the thoughtless and provocative decision” taken by KCR to dismiss the striking RTC employees.

He said KCR had no right to take the unilateral action without any substantial reason. “His order will be challenged in courts and can never be actually implemented,” he said.

Telangana BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao demanded that the chief minister himself should call the union leaders for talks and solve their issues. “KCR’s adamance shows his fascist centralisation of power and undemocratic spirit. He cannot consider the strike as a revolt against him or a personal humiliation,” Rao said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 09:16 IST

