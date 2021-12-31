e-paper
Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns

Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns

tennis Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
File photo of Andy Murray
File photo of Andy Murray(Getty Images)
         

Andy Murray has pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open in Florida next week to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open in February.

Murray, who missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, accepted a wildcard for the Jan. 7-13 ATP 250 tournament last week.

The tournament serves as a warm-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which will begin three weeks later than scheduled on Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

“After much deliberation with my team I’ve decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach,” Murray, 33, said on Thursday.

“Given the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimise the risks ahead of the Australian Open.”

Murray, a former world number one and three-times Grand Slam champion, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in January last year and has slipped to 122nd in the rankings after playing only seven matches this year.

To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
