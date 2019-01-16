Australian Open 2019: Marin Cilic enters third round, Kevin Anderson ousted

Sixth seed and last year’s Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic ground out a tough four sets win over American Mackenzie McDonald to move into the third round Thursday.

The Croat, who lost an epic final in five sets to Roger Federer a year ago, needed 3hr 37min to get past the 23-year-old 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 6-4.

“Every single time the atmosphere here is amazing,” said Cilic, who has been struggling with a knee injury.

“Mackenzie played unbelievable tennis today, he was hitting from the back ridiculously well. I had to work hard to win this one and I’m extremely pleased.”

The former US Open champion, who will next play either Spanish 26th seed Fernando Verdasco or Radu Albot of Moldova, said the knee was still not 100 percent.

“It’s getting better but I feel that if could improve, so I’m hoping with a couple of matches and getting used to the conditions it’s going to get better,” he said.

“I’m hitting the ball well and enjoying my time on the court and these two matches have been great for me.”

Kevin Anderson knocked out

Fifth seed Kevin Anderson was sent packing from the Australian Open in round two Thursday with American Frances Tiafoe prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The South African, a Wimbledon finalist last year, struggled with an elbow injury early in the clash and couldn’t cope with Tiafoe’s power and finesse.

World number 39 Tiafoe, who is into the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time, next plays veteran Italian Andreas Seppi.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:28 IST