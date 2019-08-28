Karolina Pliskova, Kei Nishikori reach US Open third round

tennis

Aug 28, 2019

Hard-hitting Karolina Pliskova put on a serving masterclass to defeat Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the third round of the US Open.

The towering third-seeded Czech pounded nine aces and won 90 percent of her first-serve points at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which had its retractable roof closed due to rain.

World number 202 Bolkvadze, who was playing only her second main-draw match at a Grand Slam, appeared to struggle with nerves in a one-sided opening set.

A lengthy battle then ensued with Bolkvadze serving at 2-2 in the second set.

Pliskova fired a blistering backhand winner to convert her fourth break point opportunity and extinguish any hope of a comeback for the Georgian qualifier.

Former world number one Pliskova, 27, is still searching for her maiden Grand Slam title and the speedy U.S. Open hard courts, where she reached the final in 2016, could provide her with her best opportunity.

Next up for Pliskova is a third-round clash with either Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Nishikori wins

Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori advanced to the US Open third round on Wednesday following a gritty 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over American Bradley Klahn.

Steady rain restricted play to the two main show courts to start the day at Flushing Meadows, where Nishikori, the 2014 runner-up, needed five match points to eventually oust 108th-ranked Klahn.

Nishikori has reached the quarter-finals at each of the Grand Slams so far this year.

Aug 28, 2019