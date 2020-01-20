e-paper
Home / Tennis / Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first round match rescheduled due to rain

Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first round match rescheduled due to rain

World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men’s singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, ranked 144th in the world on Monday.

tennis Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, of India, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, of India, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia.(AP)
         

India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first-round match against Japanese Tatsuma Ito has been rescheduled for Tuesday because of rain.

World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men’s singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, ranked 144th in the world on Monday.

If Prajnesh wins against Ito, he could face world no. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

This is Prajnesh’s fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having earlier played in the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open due to his better rankings.

