 Purav Raja-Fabrice Martin bow out of Wimbledon after losing five-set battle | tennis | Hindustan Times
  • Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Purav Raja-Fabrice Martin bow out of Wimbledon after losing five-set battle

Purav Raja-Fabrice Martin crashed out of Wimbledon after losing to the team of Mirza Basic and Dusan Lajovic in their opening men’s doubles encounter.

tennis Updated: Jul 04, 2018 20:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, London
Purav Raja-Fabrice Martin were defeated in their Wimbledon men’s doubles encounter on Wednesday.
Purav Raja-Fabrice Martin were defeated in their Wimbledon men’s doubles encounter on Wednesday.(Twitter)

India’s Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin lost an excruciating five-set battle to Mirza Basic and Dusan Lajovic to make an early exit from the Wimbledon championships in London on Wednesday.

The Indo-French pair was staring at the barrel as they trailed by two sets but put the match on even keel before eventually tumbling 2-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, 9-11 in three hours and 37 minutes on court number six.

Serving at 9-10, Raja and Martin saved two match points but their opponents latched on to the third to claim a memorable win.

READ | Karolina Pliskova, Milos Raonic advance to third round at Wimbledon

“They hit good returns in that game and it made a difference,” Raja told PTI after the match.

Both Lajovic (58), who lost to Roger Federer in the men’s singles opening round, and Basic (78) are top-100 singles players. There are five more Indians competing in the men’s doubles.

tags

more from tennis