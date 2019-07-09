Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 09, 2019-Tuesday
Serena Williams reaches 12th Wimbledon semi-final after beating Alison Riske

Serena Williams is now just 2 wins away from from equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles title record haul of 24.

tennis Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:14 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against Alison Riske of the U.S. (REUTERS)

Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday in a hard fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over unseeded American compatriot Alison Riske.

The 37-year-old Williams, who is two wins away from equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles title record haul of 24, looked far from convincing as Riske pushed her the whole way over an engrossing two-hour duel.

However, Williams served it out with an ace to seal her 97th win at Wimbledon.

She will play either Britain’s French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta or Czech veteran Barbora Strycova for a place in the final.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 20:13 IST

