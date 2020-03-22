e-paper
Social distancing has Serena 'on edge' amid coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing has Serena ‘on edge’ amid coronavirus pandemic

tennis Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:24 IST
AFP
AFP
Los Angeles
Serena Williams
Serena Williams(AP)
         

Tennis great Serena Williams says she is “on edge” as she practices social distancing recommended by health experts in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a series of videos on TikTok describing her concerns for her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia.

“Now I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me crazy,” the 38-year-old superstar said.

“And by anxiety I mean I’m just on edge. Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy. I don’t hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone I mean my daughter.

“She coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that ‘angry Serena’ and then I got sad.

“I was like, ‘Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?’ I just don’t know what to do, so instead of being relaxed I’m really under a ton of stress.”

Williams said that like many people she first thought the coronavirus wouldn’t affect her.

“And then suddenly Indian Wells was cancelled and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s weird but I have a little time off and I’m going to enjoy that time off,’“ she said of her reaction when the prestigious ATP and WTA tournament in Indian Wells, California, was called off earlier this month.

But as more tournament cancellations followed, Williams said she found herself feeling more anxiety.

“It is what it is, we’ll get through this. We have to,” added Williams, who has used other social media platforms, including Instagram, to urge her followers to heed recommendations to stay home when health authorities deem it necessary.

