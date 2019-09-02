Third seed Karolina Pliskova ousted by Britain’s Johanna Konta at US Open

tennis

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:56 IST

Add third-seeded Karolina Pliskova to the list of top women to fall at the U.S. Open. Johanna Konta beat her 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-5 to move into the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time.

The 16th-seeded Konta, who has reached the semis of all the other Grand Slam tournaments, struggled at times to overcome the hard-serving Pliskova, blowing a 5-3 in the first set and having to overcome 16 aces.

No. 2 Ash Barty fell in the previous match on the same Louis Armstrong Stadium court in straight sets to Wang Qiang.

Next up for Konta is the winner of the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium between fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina and No. 10 Madison Keys.

In a men’s match that ended at about the same time, Grigor Dimitrov downed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time. The No. 78-ranked Dimitrov, who is trying to regain the form that pushed into the top three in the rankings two years ago, next faces No. 3 seed Roger Federer.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 01:56 IST