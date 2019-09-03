US Open: Rafael Nadal plays unbelievable shot against Marin Cilic, Tiger Woods’ celebration in stands is priceless - Watch

tennis

It is not always that you see a legend in action on court and another legend from a different sport cheering on from the stands. Well, the crowd at Flushing Meadows was in for a treat as a charged up Rafael Nadal went past Croatian Marin Cilic in four sets to enter the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was present in the stands and was cheering for the Spaniard. It was in the fourth set when Nadal was serving for the match 5-2 up, when Cilic all but won a point with a cross-court volley. Nadal was too far away behind the baseline and with him in a good position to win the match, not many would have expected the Spaniard to exert himself. But those who know Nadal are well aware of his desire to be on top of his opponents in every point.

Bow down to Rafael Nadal pic.twitter.com/HVbsQdEKvk — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 3, 2019

The Spaniard ran across the court and stretched himself as much as he could to get some racquet under the ball. The bending shot went around the net and landed inside the court. Nadal exulted and there was a huge outpour of appreciation from the crowd. Tiger Woods reacted with fist pumps after Nadal won the point and his reaction has gone viral on social media.

“Just an incredible performance and awesome way to close out the match,” Woods later said in a tweet.

In his on-court interview, Nadal was asked about Woods.

“For me, it’s a huge honor playing in front of all of you of course,” Nadal said to the crowd. “But playing in front of Tiger for me is a very special thing.

“I always said I never had big idols, but if I had to say one, one idol is him. I always tried to follow him every single shot that he hit during the whole year.

“For me, it’s a big pleasure to have him here supporting. Means a lot. He’s a big legend of the sport, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. I just want to congratulate him for one of the more amazing comebacks in sport, winning the Masters this year.”

Nadal will now take on Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the round of 8.

