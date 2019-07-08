Zhang Shuai first Chinese into Wimbledon last-eight since 2013

Zhang Shuai on Monday became the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2013 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

World number 50 Zhang defeated Ukraine teenage Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

The 30-year-old will face either 15-year-old Coco Gauff or former world number one Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals.

Strycova beats Mertens

Czech veteran Barbora Strycova, who is pondering retirement, marched into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday beating 21st seed Belgian Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

It is the second time the unseeded 33-year-old, who beat fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens in the previous round, has reached the quarter-final stage, the previous occasion in 2014.

Strycova will play either compatriot and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Britain’s French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

