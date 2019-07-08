Today in New Delhi, India
Zhang Shuai first Chinese into Wimbledon last-eight since 2013

Zhang Shuai will face either 15-year-old Coco Gauff or former world number one Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals.

tennis Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:31 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
Zhang Shuai,Wimbledon,Dayana Yastremska
China's Shuai Zhang returns against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.(AFP)

Zhang Shuai on Monday became the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2013 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

World number 50 Zhang defeated Ukraine teenage Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

The 30-year-old will face either 15-year-old Coco Gauff or former world number one Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals.

Strycova beats Mertens

Czech veteran Barbora Strycova, who is pondering retirement, marched into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday beating 21st seed Belgian Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

It is the second time the unseeded 33-year-old, who beat fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens in the previous round, has reached the quarter-final stage, the previous occasion in 2014.

Strycova will play either compatriot and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Britain’s French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 18:30 IST

