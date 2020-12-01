e-paper
Canary Islands see tourism improving in 2021, but still far below pre-pandemic levels

Authorities on Spain’s Canary Islands expect a partial recovery of the archipelago’s tourism industry in 2021 as vaccines and testing allow for travel restrictions to be lifted.

travel Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Spain
The islands’ regional government expects the number of incoming tourists to plummet to 5 million this year.
The islands’ regional government expects the number of incoming tourists to plummet to 5 million this year. (Unsplash)
         

The islands’ regional government expects the number of incoming tourists to plummet to 5 million this year, down from 15 million in 2019, before rebounding to 8 million in 2021, regional tourism chief Yaiza Castilla told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference of G-20 tourism ministers held in La Palma.

“We hope in the future we will be able to raise the forecast month after month,” she said.

Ravaged by travel restrictions, the heavily tourism-dependent archipelago has set up rules both to prevent outsiders from bringing contagion and to convince visitors that travel is safe.

Located around 60 miles off Morocco’s Atlantic coast, the chain of seven islands is popular among sun-seeking northern Europeans, especially during the winter, when half its tourism revenues are generated.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

