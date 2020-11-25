Covid test mandatory at Uttarakhand airport for people coming from Delhi

travel

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:40 IST

Passengers travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in Dehradun have to mandatory undergo a Covid-19 test at Jolly Grant Airport, as per an order issued by the Uttarakhand government.

The development has come at a time when Covid-19 infections in Delhi have been on a rise. With the help of the Jollygrant Airport Association, a health department team has been deployed at the airport for testing passengers coming from Delhi, the State government said.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jollygrant Airport Director, D K Gautam said, “The Uttarakhand government has directed the team to compulsory conduct Covid-19 test for commuters coming from Delhi.”

With this announcement, Uttarakhand has joined states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, which have mandated the Covid-19 test for people arriving from Delhi.

While Delhi recorded 38,501 active cases, Uttarakhand has 4638 active cases.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

