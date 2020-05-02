e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower

Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower

After three months of surviving on boil-in-the-bag meals -- plus a stash of chocolate he took with him as treats -- Walters said he couldn’t wait to tuck into an English staple, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, with a glass of red wine.

travel Updated: May 02, 2020 13:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower. (Representational Image)
Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

A 72-year-old British man has claimed a double world record after becoming the oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Graham Walters, from Leicester, England, arrived in Antigua on Wednesday, three months after departing from Gran Canaria island in Spain in a plywood boat he built in his front yard.

Walters is also the oldest person to row across an ocean more than once. The gruelling 3,000-mile (5,000 km) challenge was his fifth Atlantic crossing -- and his last, he says.

“This trip really is about the boat which I built 22 years ago. That boat has been with me three times across the Atlantic before this, so it’s getting old, like me. I thought, ‘why not be the oldest person to row the Atlantic with an old boat?’“ he said.

Escorted in by local Coast Guard boats to the sound of blaring horns in honor of his achievement, Walters stumbled as he took his first shaky steps on land after more than 90 days at sea.

And despite being keen to be reunited with wife Jean, whom he had married just a month before his departure, Walters will have to remain in Antigua until travel restrictions are lifted. All commercial flights in and out of the Caribbean island have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walters visited a gym daily to get fit for the journey. He rowed a punishing two hours on, two hours off each day.

After three months of surviving on boil-in-the-bag meals -- plus a stash of chocolate he took with him as treats -- Walters said he couldn’t wait to tuck into an English staple, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, with a glass of red wine.

Walters’ feat has raised more than $3,000 for Help for Heroes, which assists British servicemen and women wounded in the line of duty.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel