Hong Kong New Years Celebration 2020: Watch Victoria Harbour light up with lasers, searchlights, LED screens live

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:43 IST

Everyone has something or the other planned for the upcoming new year, and while some will head out to party others may choose to avoid the jam-packed traffic and stay at home. Well, you can celebrate with the gorgeous view of Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour, which will take centre stage again when Hong Kong ushers in the new year! An enhanced edition of one of the world’s largest light and music shows, A Symphony of Lights, will ring in 2020 with a kaleidoscope of lighting effects that will highlight Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Live satellite feed of the entire show lasting around 10 minutes can be viewed by people around the world as they usher in the new year.

At 11:59 pm on 31 December 2019, the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will turn into a giant clock to count down to the new year with locals and visitors. Once the clock strikes 00:00, an enriched version of the multimedia show, A Symphony of Lights, will commence. In addition to lasers, searchlights, LED screens and other lighting effects at numerous harbour-front buildings, the new year countdown special edition will be synchronised with pyrotechnics launched from building rooftops and the display of “2020” on the façade of the HKCEC. You can stream the video as soon as it hits the web which will be around after 8PM IST.

Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour is a natural landform harbour which separates the Hong Kong Island in the south from the Kowloon Peninsula in the north. Located in the South China Sea, the harbour’s deep and sheltered waters, and it’s strategic location served as a crucial point in Hong Kong’s establishment as a British colony, and it’s development as a trading centre. Victoria Harbour is a major tourist attraction of Hong Kong and lies smack in the middle of the city’s urban region, which makes it the perfect site for daily night-time fireworks displays.

