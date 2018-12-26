Keith and Rochelle Sequeira’s romantic European getaway

Actor-model Keith Sequeira and wife, actor and host Rochelle Rao Sequeira recently visited France and Spain as a part of their vacation. Sequeira shared that they decided to take this vacation and treat it like their second honeymoon.

Ask Keith what made them choose these countries, and he says, “We wanted to experience different regions, wines and food. Spain is close to the south of France and we had heard that the people and culture there is warm. We were pleasantly surprised to see that everything was better than expected.”

The couple flew to Paris, France, and their first stop was the city of Avignon (an important Catholic site in the 14th century). About their experience there, he says that the city has a lot of history and that the area is a mix of a city and a small town. He adds, “We did not visit during the holiday season and that’s why we encountered very few tourists. We did not book hotels either, as we preferred home stays.”

The next stop was Luberon, a province in south France, which Keith says, is a beautiful place with vast fields and quaint villages. “We ate a lot of cheese, steak, foie gras and croissants. We travelled to smaller pockets and enjoyed the farmers’ markets and old French artifacts. We also brought back a bottle of red wine from the Ridley Scott Vineyard,” he shares.

The couple then flew to Barcelona in Spain, which was a 45-minute flight. About their experience in Spain, Keith says, “We visited Basilica Sagrada Familia, a Roman Catholic church in Barcelona. It is designed by the popular architect Antoni Gaudi. We also visited Park Güell, a park with Gaudi’s sculptural buildings. Another place we visited was Tibidabo, where the cable cars take you to the top of the mountain from where you can see the entire city and the surrounding coastline.”

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 12:25 IST