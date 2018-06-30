Monsoon getaways, 10 unusual destinations to enjoy the rains and get best off-season discounts

Monsoon is one of the best times to travel – lush green mountains, fresh air and off-season means cheaper fare and hotel rooms. We’ve put together a list of must-visit destinations to plan a quick holiday and make the most of the monsoon. But this is not your ‘usual suspects’ list. These are fairly unexplored, little-known places in India where you can enjoy some peace and quiet with your friends and family. Here are the best monsoon destinations you can pack your bags to spend the next long weekend. What’s more, it is also the time when you get the best off-season deals on hotels and other places.

Araku Valley (Shutterstock)

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Winding roads through lush forests lead to this beautiful hill station, situated close to the Andhra Pradesh-Orissa border. Some of the top attractions here are Borra caves, majestic waterfalls like Champarai and Katiki and Bheemili beach. It’s the perfect destination for a quick getaway during the monsoon season.

Closest airport: Vizag

Nearest railway station: Araku village

Jog Falls (Shutterstock)

Jog Falls, Karnataka

This one is one of the highest waterfalls in India and what better time than monsoons to experience it in its full glory. The beautiful falls are located on the border of Shimoga and Uttara Kannada districts. The fall drops about 253m (850 ft) in a single fall.

Closest airport: Mangalore

Nearest railway station: Shimoga

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya (Shutterstock)

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

This one is the highest waterfalls in India at 335m (1120 ft) and is the perfect destination for a monsoon trek through the beautiful East Khasi Hills. The pristine white water falls into a blue-green pool surrounded by greenery.

Closest airport: Guwahati

Nearest railway station: Guwahati

The temple compelex of Halebidu (Shutterstock)

Halebidu, Karnataka

This ancient temple complex is untouched by tourist crowds. Known as Dwarasamudra (gateway to the sea), Halebidu was the capital of the Hoysala Dynasty. It’s the perfect spot for the history and architecture nerd in you. In the monsoons, the temples are washed up and stand tall to welcome you into their mystical world.

Closest airport: Mysore

Nearest railway station: Mangalore, Mysore, Hassan

Mandu in MP (Shutterstock)

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

The eternal love story of Rani Roopmati and Baz Bahadur was witnessed by the palaces in Mandu. It’s a must-visit place for history lovers with its many architectural splendours such as Jahaz Mahal, Mandu fort, Hindola Mahal and Baz Bahadur’s Palace. This is the perfect monsoon romantic getaway that will help you relive the bygone romance with your partner.

Closest airport: Indore

Nearest railway station: Ratlam

Ashoka Waterfall. (Shutterstock)

Vihigaon, Maharashtra

Located just 100km from Mumbai, this small, but beautiful destination is becoming popular among adventure seekers. Hidden among the greenery of Western Ghats, Vihigaon is the perfect spot to watch the rains, try out waterfall rappelling at Ashoka waterfall and more. This untouched beauty is yet to feature on frequent travellers’ list, so make the most of it.

Closest airport: Mumbai

Nearest railway station: Kasara

The trail towards double decker bridge. (Shutterstock)

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

It’s a known fact that monsoon is Meghalaya can be a treat to the eyes. So ditch Cherrapunji and head to the lush green forests of Mawlynnong instead. The trek to the double decker bridge is breathtaking.

Closest airport: Guwahati

Nearest railway station: Guwahati

Kutch during monsoon (Shutterstock)

Kutch, Gujarat

We know what you’re thinking – how can Kutch feature in a list on monsoon destinations? But if you see the thick, black clouds over Dhinodhar hills, you’ll need no more convincing. Kutch is an equally enticing destination during monsoons and is the perfect place for a quick getaway.

Closest airport: Bhuj

Nearest railway station: Gandhidham

An aerial view of Butterfly Beach. (Shutterstock)

Butterfly beach, Goa

Goa tops the list of off-season monsoon getaway places because of cheap airfares, cheaper hotel rooms and literally not a person in sight. Top that with heading out to Butterfly beach, a hidden gem along Goa’s coastline. Situated north of Palolem beach, it is actually a quick boat ride away from the beaches in South. You can also hike through the forests if you up for some adventure. If you’re lucky, you can spot some dolphins too.

Closest airport: Dabolim, Goa

Closest railway station: Madgaon

Varkala beach. (Shutterstock)

Varkala, Kerala

Want to welcome the monsoon, Varkala is the best destination to see those dark clouds inch towards the land through the sea. Perched atop a hill, this place is fairly unexplored by tourists. There are beautiful, quaint cafes and resorts on the hill from where you can watch the dance of rains while sipping on some hot cocoa.

Closest airport: Thiruvananthapuram

Nearest railway station: Thiruvananthapuram

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more