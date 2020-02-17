New luxurious floating hotel opens in Sweden

travel

Arctic Bath, a new luxurious floating hotel has opened in the Scandinavian north and the structure indeed serves as a dialogue between nature and man-made creativity.

Bathed in the glowing winter sun, and surrounded by icy winter, this floating edifice is a circular structure adrift on the Lule River, reachable only via a wooden walkway.

In the middle of this luxurious floating hotel is a giant ice bath, that offers a pretty spectacular spa experience, and the rest of the building is comprised of various saunas and bathing experiences.

Designed by architects Bertil Harstrom and Johan Kauppi, the hotel has 12 rooms which are dotted around the river banks and on the water’s edge.

As per CNN, the designs for ‘Arctic Bath’ was premiered back in early 2018.

CEO Peter Engstrom told CNN Travel that taking the hotel from design to reality wasn’t always easy. In fact, he thinks if the team knew about the technical challenges in advance, it might have put them off altogether.

The floating hotel located about an hour and 15 minutes from Lulea Airport, is a spot for business activities and also provides first-rate culinary offerings at the hotel restaurant.

Located in the Swedish Lapland, the hotel also has space for yoga, meditation, and also offers outdoor fun with horseback riding and courses in wildlife photography.

Framed by abundant woodland, ‘Arctic Bath’ is a great chance for the guests to know about local Sami culture by visiting a local resident at their home.

