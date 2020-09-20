e-paper
Home / Travel / Riyadh-Chennai flight scheduled to bring back Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia on September 24

Riyadh-Chennai flight scheduled to bring back Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia on September 24

Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24 via Riyadh-Chennai flight, other flights from Riyadh and Jeddah being currently worked out

travel Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]
Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24
Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24(Twitter/JPJets_Group)
         

The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via the Riyadh-Chennai flight.

“The Mission has been trying to resolve the issue of Indians in Saudi deportation centres in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs for quite some time now,” the Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the statement, the first batch of around 500 deportees was sent in May, 2020 to Hyderabad. “Multiple agencies were involved at both ends and several clearances were needed besides strictly following health protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in India.”

The Embassy said currently, the Mission in Riyadh, Consulate in Jeddah, and MEA are arranging flights and quarantine facilities for the second batch of deportees.

“The first flight from Riyadh-Chennai is scheduled to depart on September 24. Further flights from Riyadh and Jeddah are currently being worked out and will be notified shortly. The Mission and Consulate officials are in regular touch with deportation authorities,” it said in its statement.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

