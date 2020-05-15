e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Travel during the time of coronavirus: Ready for a fauxcation?

Travel during the time of coronavirus: Ready for a fauxcation?

Struck by wanderlust, avid travellers are proudly sharing their photoshopped vacay pictures online.

travel Updated: May 15, 2020 15:12 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Unable to go on a vacation due to the Covid-19 lockdown around the world, Casey Larae shared her photoshopped travel pictures to beat the blues.
Unable to go on a vacation due to the Covid-19 lockdown around the world, Casey Larae shared her photoshopped travel pictures to beat the blues. (Instagram/caseylaraephoto)
         

Upset over failed travel plans? You can always take a virtual vacation, just like a number of social media users. Struck by wanderlust, avid travellers are proudly sharing their photoshopped vacay pictures online.

Instagram user Casey Larae shared a series of such pictures, wherein she’s seen relishing delicacies at exotic locations. Alongside one such photo, she wrote, “I’m pretending the boat is lava and the water is not. Threw caution to the wind and jumped in fully clothed…It has been a whirlwind of memorable picturesque moments, I can’t wait to come back to Malta one day, thanks for joining me on this journey.”

 

Another user, Matt Parmenter, shared a picture of himself against the backdrop of pyramids. He wrote, “Got a giant green screen at the studio, decided to take myself on a virtual vacation. I went to the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids, a Walmart (hey, haven’t been shopping in a while), and dropped in on a White House presser. Travel is good for the soul! #virtualvacation.”

 

So, if you’re ‘bored in the house, in the house bored’, you, too, can go on a fauxcation!

top news
LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In