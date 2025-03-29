18-year-old woman rents company toilet for 540, cooks and eats food inside space

An 18-year-old woman in China has taken an unconventional approach to cutting costs by living in the toilet at her workplace. Identified only as Ms. Yang, she works at a furniture store and pays her employer just £5 ( ₹545) per month to use the bathroom as her living space, reported the New York Post. She earns around ₹ 34,570 per month and saves most of her income.(Pexel)

Initially, Yang offered to pay £21 ( ₹2,290) per month, but her boss refused, charging her only enough to cover electricity and water costs. She chose the bathroom over the office space provided at work, as it lacked a door, making her feel uncomfortable. Previously, Yang had lived in her employer’s home.

Despite earning around £317 ( ₹34,570) per month and spending only £42 ( ₹4,580), Yang saves most of her income. She shares her daily life on Douyin, where she has 16,000 followers.

Makeshift approach

To create privacy, Yang hangs a large cloth over the bathroom stalls and places a folding bed that also serves as a barrier to keep others from entering. She has a clothing rail for storage and even cooks in the bathroom using a portable hob. In one video, she is seen preparing food on a chopping board with ingredients neatly arranged on a ledge covered with a cloth.

Yang also does her laundry in the bathroom and dries her clothes on the rooftop of the building. She ensures the space is cleaned regularly so that there is no odour when she sleeps.

During store hours, she packs up her belongings to allow customers and employees to use the restroom. Although visitors sometimes find it odd to see personal items in the bathroom, they rarely ask questions.

Yang remains content with her lifestyle and hopes to save enough money to buy a house or a car in the future. However, even her boss has told her that she is “too thrifty” with her expenses.

