2 UP cops ‘pose’ as property dealer's security officers for making a reel, suspended

In the era of social media prominence, it has become increasingly common for people to film reels. While many view these short videos serve as a form of entertainment, these clips can also land individuals in trouble. Something similar happened with two Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspectors who were suspended for allegedly making reels in which they posed as a property dealer's security officers. The two cops as seen in the reel with the property dealer.

Dharmendra Sharma and Ritesh Kumar were posted at Ankur Vihar police station while the reels were filmed in the offices of one Sartaz, a property dealer, in the Tronica City area of the Loni circle of Ghaziabad district.

They had gone to Sartaz's office to make the video with him. (Also Read: Pune woman, 23, arrested for dangling from top of building for Instagram Reel)

"When the matter came to our knowledge, the two sub-inspectors were suspended for violating police rules and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them. An FIR under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was also lodged against Sartaz and he was arrested on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

Watch the video here:

This isn't the first time that someone has faced trouble due to filming reels. Earlier, a man was arrested for filming a reel in which he was seen overfilling a car's fuel tank while at a petrol pump. The video also shows an employee of the standing beside him.

Soon after this clip was shared on X by journalist Nishant Sharma, it caught the attention of Ajmer Police. Ajmer Police posted a comment on the clip and wrote that they had informed the concerned person about the matter. “Sir, the concerned officer has been informed about the above matter,” reads their X post when translated from Hindi into English.

In another update, the department shared, “Sir, in the above case the vehicle has been seized under the MV Act and the youth and the petrol pump employee have been detained and legal action is underway.”