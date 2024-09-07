23-year-old Indian student turns ballpoint pen into world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

A 23-year-old Indian student, Tapala Nadamuni, who held the title of the creator of world’s smallest vacuum cleaner in 2020 earned it back by creating one from a ballpoint pen. His amazing achievement in reclaiming the Guinness World record has gone viral. The image shows the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner; an Indian student created it using a ballpoint pen. (Guinness World Records)

What is considered a vacuum cleaner?

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), the vacuum cleaner, as defined for the purpose of the record, is an “electrically powered device which picks up debris with suction resulting from a negative internal pressure.”

About the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner:

The device measures just 0.65 cm or 0.25 in, which is smaller than the width of an average pinkie fingernail. Moreover, Nadamuni’s latest creation is 0.2 cm smaller than the previous record set in 2022.

Also Read: 5 interesting world records by Indians that will make your jaw drop

“The vacuum is measured by the shortest axis of its body, meaning the handle and power cord dimensions are excluded from the final measurement,” GWR wrote in a blog about the record.

Why did the students attempt the record again?

The tiny vacuum cleaner that Nadamuni created in 2020 was 1.76 cm. After that, his record was broken, and since then, he has been trying to win it back—and his attempts include two rejected attempts. Finally, he “came with a completely new design” to win the title. Reportedly, he made over 50 schematic diagrams to ensure “his creation met the required standards.”

How did he make the vacuum cleaner?

Initially, Nadamuni faced some challenges with the suction feature while making the devices. Eventually, he corrected it by making several alterations to his design.

Also Read: Indian man breaks his own Guinness World Record by typing with nose

He created it using a refillable ballpoint pen, metal, and some small bits of plastic. The inside of the vacuum has a tiny rotating fan powered by a four-volt vibration motor, which helps create suction.

How does it work?

The vacuum needs to be connected to a power source. After which, it makes a whirring sound and picks up dust particles. The dirt can be emptied afterwards.

(With inputs from GWR Blog)