IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / 28 stranded whales refloated by volunteers in New Zealand
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
trending

28 stranded whales refloated by volunteers in New Zealand

Up to 200 volunteers helped keep the whales healthy and calm while they were beached.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Volunteers in New Zealand were optimistic they could save the 28 whales that remain from a mass-stranding after refloating them Tuesday for the second time in two days.

A pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was first found stranded early Monday on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. Twenty-one of the whales have since died.

Volunteers first managed to refloat the whales on Monday evening's high tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beached themselves again. So the volunteers refloated them again on Tuesday.

Louisa Hawkes, a spokesperson for nonprofit whale rescue group Project Jonah, said the whales had moved into deeper ocean than on the first attempt, giving them more hope.

“They've gone much further out than yesterday,” she said. “We're cautiously optimistic they won’t come back.”

She said it's fairly common for pilot whales to restrand themselves once or twice before swimming away.

Up to 200 volunteers helped keep the whales healthy and calm while they were beached.

With guidance from Project Jonah and Department of Conservation rangers, the volunteers drenched the whales with buckets of water and kept them upright to ensure the creatures didn’t put too much pressure on their fins.

After refloating the whales, the volunteers then formed human chains in the water to try to stop them swimming back to shore.

Hawkes said that on Tuesday they used an inflatable pontoon to transport one whale out into deeper sea in the hopes it would call to its pod mates to follow. Once the whales had swum out a little ways, she said, boats replaced humans in forming a barrier to the shore.

“It has been a huge community effort,” she said.

The stranded whales were first noticed by a tour operator early Monday in an area that has been the site of previous mass strandings.

Sometimes described as a whale trap, Farewell Spit's long coastline and gently sloping beaches seem to make it difficult for whales to navigate away from once they get close.

There are different theories as to why whales strand themselves, from chasing prey too far inshore to trying to protect a sick member of the group or escaping a predator.

Four years ago, more than 650 pilot whales beached themselves on Farewell Spit in two separate mass strandings. More than 350 died while about 300 were saved.

Pilot whales are relatively small but can grow to over 6 meters (20 feet).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
beached whale pilot whale new zealand
Close
Nenuah, a 19-year-old Bornean Orangutan, lies during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,(via REUTERS)
Nenuah, a 19-year-old Bornean Orangutan, lies during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,(via REUTERS)
trending

10 critically-endangered orangutans released into the wild in Indonesia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST
In total, five males, a mother with two babies, and two other females were released with assistance from Indonesian conservation agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
trending

28 stranded whales refloated by volunteers in New Zealand

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Up to 200 volunteers helped keep the whales healthy and calm while they were beached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 680-metre-long road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College.(ANI)
A 680-metre-long road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College.(ANI)
trending

Road made with non-recyclable plastic waste inaugurated in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Agartala Municipal Corporation almost generates 19 tonnes of plastic daily and such initiatives are expected to help the authority in better managing the plastic waste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared all sorts of comments about the menu (representational image).(Unsplash)
People shared all sorts of comments about the menu (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Pune eatery's oddly specific list for customers leaves people giggling hard

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The picture of the menu shows a long list of things which the visitors are not allowed to do while visiting the place
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Disha Patani's pet dog named Goku.(Instagram/@dishapatani)
The image shows Disha Patani's pet dog named Goku.(Instagram/@dishapatani)
trending

Disha Patani shares sweet sun-kissed picture of her dog Goku. People love it

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
The candid snap features the pet as he looks away from the camera. The innocent face of Patani's furry friend is truly dripping love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows online streamer Hayli Baez with her husband.(Twitter/@HayliNic)
The image shows online streamer Hayli Baez with her husband.(Twitter/@HayliNic)
trending

She uses scratch card to say ‘I’m pregnant’, husband’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:27 PM IST
“Every girl deserves this kind of reaction in their life,” online streamer Hayli Baez wrote while sharing the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 'miracle pup' named Skipper.(Facebook/@NeelVeterinaryHospital)
The image shows the 'miracle pup' named Skipper.(Facebook/@NeelVeterinaryHospital)
trending

‘Miracle pup’ born with 6 legs beats the odds, survives. Here’s her story

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Skipper the 'miracle pup' has 1 head and chest cavity but 2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's dog named Flash.(Instagram/@riteishd)
The image shows Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's dog named Flash.(Instagram/@riteishd)
trending

Riteish Deshmukh shares video of his dog Flash’s birthday ‘pawri’. It’s adorable

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:03 AM IST
"Happy Birthday Son #Flash," Riteish Deshmukh wrote while sharing the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo.(AP)
People look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo.(AP)
trending

Norway museum says Edvard Munch wrote hidden ‘madman’ message on The Scream

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The painting which shows a waif-like figure cradling its head in its hands with its mouth agape, has become a global icon for the expression of human anxiety. The sentence — “can only have been painted by a madman” — was scribbled in the top left-hand corner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in this image.(via REUTERS)
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in this image.(via REUTERS)
trending

NASA shares video of Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars. Watch

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:31 AM IST
The footage was recorded on Thursday by a series of cameras mounted at different angles of the multi-stage spacecraft as it carried the rover, named Perseverance, through the thin Martian atmosphere to a gentle touchdown inside a vast basin called Jezero Crater.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Special Security Unit (SSU) police members rollerblade during practice at the headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
Special Security Unit (SSU) police members rollerblade during practice at the headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
trending

Cops in Karachi put on roller skates to stop street crimes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, said officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a screenshot from the video.(Facebook/@ManipalHospitalsIndia)
The image shows a screenshot from the video.(Facebook/@ManipalHospitalsIndia)
trending

Manipal Hospitals shares ‘pawri’ video with a very important message

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:54 AM IST
They shared several hashtags along with the post, including #LifesOn and #SayNoToPawri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the newlyweds donating blood.(Twitter/@IndianCopAshish)
The image shows the newlyweds donating blood.(Twitter/@IndianCopAshish)
trending

Newlyweds donate blood to save girl’s life, Uttar Pradesh cop shares tale

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST
UP policeman Ashish Kumar Mishra shared the post on his personal Twitter profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dish is served at Muttu Dosa in Hindmata, Dadar may make you want to grab tasty dosa yourself.(Facebook/@Street Food Recipes)
The dish is served at Muttu Dosa in Hindmata, Dadar may make you want to grab tasty dosa yourself.(Facebook/@Street Food Recipes)
trending

Mumbai man’s superb dosa making skills leave netizens spellbound. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:32 PM IST
A video posted on a Facebook page called Street Food Recipes shows the man’s special dosa making skills and of course the scrumptious looking dosa itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to.(Facebook/@Chelsea Timmons)
Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to.(Facebook/@Chelsea Timmons)
trending

Couple takes in delivery driver stranded in snow, story may leave you teary-eyed

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
People found the incident heartwarming and couldn’t stop appreciating the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP