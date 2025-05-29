45-foot statue of naked woman in San Francisco divides opinion: ‘Nobody asked for it’

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department hopes that a giant statue of a naked woman – erected in Embarcadero Plaza – will boost footfall and enhance economic activity in the city. But not everyone’s happy about it. R-Evolution: 45-foot sculpture of naked woman in San Francisco shocks visitors

According to a report in The Sun, several locals have taken to social media to register their protest against the 45-foot statue of a naked woman that went up last month in San Francisco, California.

What is the naked woman statue in San Francisco?

The sculpture, named R-Evolution, is made of steel, illuminated with multicoloured lights, and weighs a whopping 15,000 kg. It is the third and final sculpture in Marco Cochrane's series, The Bliss Project, originally created for and debuted at the Burning Man festival in 2015.

Why has it been displayed in San Francisco?

The 45-foot statue has been displayed in San Francisco through a collaboration between the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, The Sijbrandij Foundation and Building 180.

According to a press release from the department, “despite making up more than half the population, women are vastly underrepresented in public art, comprising only 8% of statues in the US. This sculpture challenges that imbalance, creating a powerful moment of visibility and reflection.”

What was the artist’s vision?

"This sculpture is about being seen," says artist Marco Cochrane. "Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives.

“R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear."

What are the locals saying?

The 45-foot sculpture greeting ferry visitors in San Francisco has divided opinion. Some locals say they were blindsided when the statue first appeared, others have called it obscene.

“Somebody put up a 45' naked lady statue in San Francisco, nobody asked for it. Now you have to walk between her legs to get from the Ferry building to the Embarcadero,” wrote one X user.

“They seem like they are focused on absolutely everything except the things that matter,” another said.

“A giant, naked woman blocking the proud, iconic Ferry Building is a perfect metaphor for San Francisco these days,” said Republican John Dennis.