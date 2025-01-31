5 excellent memes ahead of Budget 2025: Salaried class expectations, finance experts and more

The Narendra Modi government is all set to present the Union Budget in parliament tomorrow - it will be the government’s first full Budget of its third term. Expectations are high, with the middle class hoping for tax relief and the business class expecting a simplified GST structure. Budget 2025: Memes that sum up the anticipation around the Union Budget.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, to bless the country’s poor and middle class. “I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and the middle-class sections in the country are blessed by her,” Modi said while speaking to reporters outside the parliament in New Delhi.

His words led to increased speculation on possible tax relief for the middle class in Budget 2025. Already, memes, jokes and posts on the Budget are flooding social media. We rounded up the five best memes that sum up the expectations from the Budget.

Take a look at Budget 2025 memes:

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Saturday. According to Bloomberg, there has been speculation that Sitharaman will cut personal income taxes and increase welfare for rural areas as Indians hold back purchases due to falling wages and rising prices.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of this year's Budget Session.

President Murmu, after arriving in the parliament in a horse-drawn buggy, started her address. It was followed by the national anthem.

"Two months ago, we celebrated the 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee," President Murmu said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

