AAP MLA Jarnail Singh gifts food cart to Delhi boy who took over late father's business, netizens have mixed reactions

Days after 10-year-old Jaspreet, a resident of Delhi, went viral for taking over his late father's food cart and making rolls to earn money, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh gifted the young one a new cart. Singh took to X to share a video of the newly built food cart for Jaspreet. However, the post has received numerous mixed reactions. While a few appreciated Singh's gesture, a few also said he should have provided the child with education. Jarnail Singh gifted this food cart to Jaspreet.

"Blessings to brave Boy Jaspreet Singh," wrote AAP MLA Jarnail Singh in the caption of the post. The video shows Singh taking a newly built cart to Jaspreet. As he is walking with a group of people, he surprises Jaspreet and his family with it. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor steps up to help 10-yr-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death, offers educational support)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has gained more than 36,000 views. The post also has over 1,100 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "@AamAadmiParty supports child labour, instead of giving him new 'thela' you should have given him the opportunity to study."

A second posted, "His age is to study not to run this thela!"

A third added, "No words to explain this good work sir, kaash saare delhi MLA aap jaise hote (I wish all MLA's were like you.)"

"Jarnail bhai, you did a good job. Many thanks to you. Find a way to benefit those whose videos do not go viral. The public is very intelligent and appreciates strong, far-sighted steps. Real service is real PR," commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, "It would have been better had you given a job to his family and education to the child. Do you want to increase the child labour?"