After Arijit Singh sings Pasoori, old clip of Ali Sethi singing Aayat goes viral

If you regularly use social media, you may have seen the viral video of Arijit Singh singing the viral Coke Studio song Pasoori. The song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has been a hit since its release, and it is no wonder that the video of Singh singing it went crazy viral. After this, another video is creating a buzz. It is an old video showing Ali Sethi singing Aayat, a song from the film Bajirao Mastani sung by Arijit Singh with Qawwali vocals by Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Shadab & Altamash Faridi, Farhan Sabri.

Twitter user Pulkit Kochar posted the video and wrote, “Here is Ali Sethi singing Aayat by Arijit posting this to balance the universe.” The video shows the Pakistani singer’s soulful rendition of the song during an Instagram Live session.

Take a look at the video where Sethi not only sings the song but also expresses his admiration for Singh.

Here is Ali Sethi singing Aayat by Arijit 🤝 posting this to balance the universe pic.twitter.com/hgjWRvvu4Y — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 28, 2022

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 16,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ali Sethi is on another level,” wrote a Twitter user. “The mid-singing appreciation,” expressed another. “This video is just too good .. wholesome and all about love n appreciation.. an artist being a fan of another great artist. Just love how cool and humble Ali Sethi is,” commented a third. “He’s such a great singer,” posted a third.