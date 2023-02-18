AI interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak and tech billionaire Bill Gates. Watch

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots have become the talk of the town. Several AI technologies can have conversations with humans. Not only that, but these AIs can also pass medical and law exams. Now, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were interviewed by an AI. 10 Downing Street's official YouTube channel shared the video.

To welcome a new wave of green technology start-ups, RIshi Sunak and Bill Gates met with members of Cleantech for the UK at Imperial College London. The two talked about technology, and AI in the UK. In the process, they were interviewed by AI.

The two answered several questions regarding their professional lives, growth as individuals, their jobs, technology, the global economy, the future and changes by the government and more.

An individual in the YouTube comments section added, "Wow, what a weird combination. Didn't really expect ChatGPT, RIshi Sunak, and Bill Gates to be mentioned together." "That's an extremely powerful union there," posted another. A third added, "Great content. Yeah. Loved it."