‘AI is saving my job, not taking it away’: Techie credits ChatGPT for helping her survive at work

A techie has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing a candid and humorous take on how artificial intelligence is helping her at work rather than threatening her job. In a video shared on Instagram, Simran Bhalla spoke about the common fear that AI will replace employees, while admitting that tools like ChatGPT have actually made her work life easier. A techie shared how ChatGPT helped her hold on to her job, calling herself a “full AI supporter”. (Instagram/bhalla_vlogs)

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The video resonated with many working professionals who said they could relate to her honest confession about depending on AI tools in the workplace.

‘AI is not eating my job’ In the video, Simran Bhalla said: “AI will take up your job. AI is very dangerous, you will be fired. Oh no! It is because of this AI that I am holding onto my job. Thank goodness for so many offices that are forcing you to use AI. Because if you hadn't even forced me, my work wouldn't have been possible without ChatGPT. This is the reason I have survived. I am surviving in my job because of AI. AI is not eating my job; it is saving my job. I am full AI paglu, full AI supporter.”

Watch the clip here: