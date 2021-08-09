Amul dedicates doodle to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Seen it yet?

If you’re a regular on social media, you are probably no stranger to the witty and amazing doodles shared by dairy brand Amul on its social media platforms. Their recent share is no different. Paying a wonderful tribute to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who brought the first gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India, the doodle has gathered much appreciation.. The post has left many cheering for the ‘golden boy’ of India.

The post shared on Twitter and Instagram shows a doodle of the 23-year-old showing his Olympic gold medal to the Amul girl who can be seen saluting him. The text in the doodle reads, “Neeraj on the thrown”.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on August 8, the post has garnered over 7,000 likes and several reactions. From congratulating Chopra to appreciating the doodle, the comments were plenty.

“A multi talented performance,” wrote an Instagram user. “We are so proud,” commented another. “The golden throne! You made us proud,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this amazing art?