IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra gifts Thar to Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan. Cricketers tweet pics
Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan took to Twitter to share the pictures of their gifts by Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@imShard - @Natarajan_91)
Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan took to Twitter to share the pictures of their gifts by Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@imShard - @Natarajan_91)
trending

Anand Mahindra gifts Thar to Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan. Cricketers tweet pics

The posts prompted people to share appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Cricketers Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan took to Twitter to say thank you to business tycoon Anand Mahindra after receiving Thar as gifts from the business tycoon. Wondering why he gifted cars to them?

It all started when in a series of tweets, shared on January 23, Mahindra expressed how performances of certain cricketers during India’s 2-1 series win against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy wowed him. He also tweeted how he wants to give each of of them “all new Thar SUV on his own account with no expense to the company.” The cricketers are Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, and T Natarajan.

Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan recently took to Twitter to share notes of thanks upon receiving their gifts. They also shared pictures with their new cars.

“New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look up to. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia,” Thakur tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Natarajan not only thanked Mahindra but also shared, “I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test meaningful.” Anand Mahindra also replied to Natarajan’s post and wrote:

People had a lot to say on all the posts. While some appreciated Mahindra’s gesture, others congratulated the cricketers for their amazing performances.

What are your thoughts on the tweets by Shardul Thakur and Natarajan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra shardul thakur twitter post t natarajan + 2 more

Related Stories

Axar Patel's tweet to Anand Mahindra has collected many likes on Twitter. (Twitter)
Axar Patel's tweet to Anand Mahindra has collected many likes on Twitter. (Twitter)
trending

Anand Mahindra replies to Axar Patel’s tweet on his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Anand Mahindra's reply to Axar Patel about the 'Axar Shades' has now prompted people to share appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP