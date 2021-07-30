Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s post on tea with halwa sparks mixed reactions. Would you try the combo?
Anand Mahindra shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra’s post on tea with halwa sparks mixed reactions. Would you try the combo?

"Garma garam chai and Suji Halwa," reads a part of the caption shared by Anand Mahindra.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:15 PM IST

If you regularly follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of the various posts he often shares. His latest post is about a combination he had while visiting New York. And, the combination has now sparked a chatter among tweeple.

“Garma garam chai. And Suji Halwa…the latter thanks to the Indian diaspora in New York which has home delivery services. You don’t have to miss the taste of home,” Mahindra wrote. He also shared an image showing a cup and a plate of halwa kept beside it.

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 4,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted mixed reactions. While many wrote how this is an interesting combo, others expressed their doubts about it.

“Sir it’s look yum, but Halwa with Chai kuch jayda different nai ho gaya?,” wrote a Twitter user. “Looks yummy,” shared another. “Wow what a combination,” expressed a third. “Do they go together? However, I agree, better have it when there are not many choices,” wondered a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

