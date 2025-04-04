Anant Ambani joins hands with Dhirendra Shastri during padyatra to Dwarka. Video

Demonstrating his devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish, Anant Ambani has embarked on a padyatra (pilgrimage on foot) from his residence in Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. Covering approximately 140 kilometres, the pilgrimage is part of his religious observance ahead of his 30th birthday on 10 April. Anant Ambani's 140-km padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple sees Dhirendra Shastri join him.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

Baba Bageshwar joins the sacred walk

In the early hours, spiritual leader Baba Bageshwar (Dhirendra Shastri) joined Anant Ambani in the padyatra, walking barefoot alongside him. Baba Bageshwar, followed for his religious discourses and advocacy of Sanatan Dharma, was seen accompanying Anant in a moment of shared devotion. A video of their journey was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Anant Ambani joins hands with Bageshwar Dham Sarkar aka Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during the sacred Dwarka Padyatra."

Chanting Hanuman Chalisa along the route

Earlier, in a video shared by news agency ANI, Anant Ambani was seen walking while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, surrounded by a fleet of security personnel and devotees accompanying him. Speaking to ANI, he shared insights into his journey, stating:

“The padyatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka... It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach in another two to four days. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us.”

A message of faith for the youth

Anant Ambani also took the opportunity to inspire the younger generation, urging them to maintain faith in Lord Dwarkadhish. He remarked, "I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember the god before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about."

Pilgrimage through temples and blessings

The total distance between Jamnagar and Dwarka spans over 140 kilometres. Along the way, Anant Ambani has been stopping at various temples, offering prayers and seeking blessings to continue his sacred pilgrimage uninterrupted.