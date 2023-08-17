Home / Trending / Are these stars on the ground, or is it just an illusion?

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 17, 2023 08:26 PM IST

This Twitter video has left many people amazed. Watch the full video inside.

There are several optical illusions that leave us baffled. Now, a video showcasing something similar has gone viral on social media. In a clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, it appears as if the stars have reached the ground. However, that's not the case. Can you decipher what it is before the video ends? (Also Read: Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture)

Snapshot from the video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu.(Twitter/@SupriyaSahu)
The clip opens to show a little twinkling in the dark. At first, it may seem like it's a video of stars. However, as the clip goes on, you will realise that it is, in fact, just the eyes of deer in a forest. In the caption of the post, IAS Supriya Sahu wrote, "These are not stars on the ground but a massive herd of deer with shining eyes in Mudumalai."

Watch the video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu here:

This clip was shared on August 16. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 10,000 times. The clip has also been liked over 500 times. Several also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Like glittering stars. Really marvelous ma'am." A second added, "You are very lucky to have seen such a big herd of deer."

A third commented, "Wow. That's a great sight, madam." "Initially I could not understand what it was in the dark, then realised it's nature's beauty," expressed a fourth.

A fifth commented, "Never saw a photo of shining eyes of deer. Thank you for posting such a rare one." A sixth said, "Wow! Awesome madam! You are blessed to get this kind of opportunity."

© 2023 HindustanTimes
