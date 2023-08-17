Are these stars on the ground, or is it just an illusion?

There are several optical illusions that leave us baffled. Now, a video showcasing something similar has gone viral on social media. In a clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, it appears as if the stars have reached the ground. However, that's not the case. Can you decipher what it is before the video ends? (Also Read: Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture) Snapshot from the video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu.(Twitter/@SupriyaSahu)

The clip opens to show a little twinkling in the dark. At first, it may seem like it's a video of stars. However, as the clip goes on, you will realise that it is, in fact, just the eyes of deer in a forest. In the caption of the post, IAS Supriya Sahu wrote, "These are not stars on the ground but a massive herd of deer with shining eyes in Mudumalai."

This clip was shared on August 16. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 10,000 times. The clip has also been liked over 500 times. Several also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

