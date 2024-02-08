 Are you smart enough to open the lock using these 5 clues? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Are you smart enough to open the lock using these 5 clues?

Are you smart enough to open the lock using these 5 clues?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 08, 2024 12:05 AM IST

A brain teaser shared on Reddit challenges netizens to find the correct combination to a lock using a set of interesting clues. Can you solve it?

A brain teaser that challenges people to find the correct combination of a lock was shared on Reddit. The rules of the game are simple. All one has to do is go through all the conditions given in the puzzle and then find the correct combination to a lock.

Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser involving a lock? (Reddit/@NoReddit)
Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser involving a lock? (Reddit/@NoReddit)

“How do you solve this lock combination puzzle systemically?” reads the caption posted along with an image of the puzzle. The image has a text insert that reads, “Can you open the locks using these clues?” There are also five clues given that netizens have to use to find the right answer.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Are you a ‘maths genius’? Solve this brain teaser without using a calculator

Do you think you can solve this brain teaser?

How do you solve this lock combination puzzle systemically?
byu/noreddit_ inpuzzles

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the share has collected close to 1,600 upvotes. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

“Clue 3 - cross off all wrong numbers from clues. Clue 5 - only 0 is left, but in the wrong spot Clue 4 - 2 is correct, one digit must be 0 but it’s in the wrong spot. 0 must be the first digit of the correct answer. 2 or 6 are still viable choices for a correct number. Clue 1&2 - both have 1 correct digit with Clue 1’s in the correct place and Clue 2’s in the incorrect place. Since 6 is in the same place in both clues, 6 is out and 2 is the correct choice and in the correct place in Clue 2 Clue 1 - with only the middle spot available, clue 1 tells us 1 digit is correct but in the wrong place. We know 6 is incorrect so that leaves only the 4 as a viable choice,” explained a Reddit user. A few agreed with the solution.

Also Read: Brain Teaser challenge: Only those with good IQ can solve this riddle

“Clue one says incorrect and clue two is correct so I think it should be 062,” added another. “Discussion: clues 3 and 5 seem entirely redundant and should be removed from the puzzle,” expressed a third. “I like how this post is labelled, despite the fact it's so easy that the final clue isn't even necessary,” wrote a fourth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On