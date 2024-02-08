Are you smart enough to open the lock using these 5 clues?

A brain teaser that challenges people to find the correct combination of a lock was shared on Reddit. The rules of the game are simple. All one has to do is go through all the conditions given in the puzzle and then find the correct combination to a lock. Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser involving a lock? (Reddit/@NoReddit)

“How do you solve this lock combination puzzle systemically?” reads the caption posted along with an image of the puzzle. The image has a text insert that reads, “Can you open the locks using these clues?” There are also five clues given that netizens have to use to find the right answer.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Do you think you can solve this brain teaser?

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the share has collected close to 1,600 upvotes. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

“Clue 3 - cross off all wrong numbers from clues. Clue 5 - only 0 is left, but in the wrong spot Clue 4 - 2 is correct, one digit must be 0 but it’s in the wrong spot. 0 must be the first digit of the correct answer. 2 or 6 are still viable choices for a correct number. Clue 1&2 - both have 1 correct digit with Clue 1’s in the correct place and Clue 2’s in the incorrect place. Since 6 is in the same place in both clues, 6 is out and 2 is the correct choice and in the correct place in Clue 2 Clue 1 - with only the middle spot available, clue 1 tells us 1 digit is correct but in the wrong place. We know 6 is incorrect so that leaves only the 4 as a viable choice,” explained a Reddit user. A few agreed with the solution.

“Clue one says incorrect and clue two is correct so I think it should be 062,” added another. “Discussion: clues 3 and 5 seem entirely redundant and should be removed from the puzzle,” expressed a third. “I like how this post is labelled, despite the fact it's so easy that the final clue isn't even necessary,” wrote a fourth.