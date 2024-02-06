Brain Teaser challenge: Only those with good IQ can solve this riddle

Are you in search of a quick break and want to do something fun? Well, you came to the right place. Today, we bring you a riddle that will leave you scratching your head. This puzzle which was shared on Instagram by the page called ‘brainable’ has garnered significant attention. Do you think you can solve it? This brain teaser requires you to use your logical reasoning. (Instagram/@brainable)

In this question, you need to find the name of the object by solving the riddle. It reads, “I'm not alive, but I can die. I'm not solid, but I can be cut. I'm not wet, but you can pour me. What am I?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle using logical reasoning?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this puzzle below:

This riddle was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes. Were you able to figure out the solution? If not, allow us to help you. As per ‘brainable’, the correct answer is ‘candle’. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the value of A in this maths puzzle?)

