 Brain Teaser challenge: Only those with good IQ can solve this riddle | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser challenge: Only those with good IQ can solve this riddle

Brain Teaser challenge: Only those with good IQ can solve this riddle

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 06, 2024 08:00 AM IST

This puzzle which was shared on Instagram by the page called ‘brainable’ has garnered significant attention. Can you solve it?

Are you in search of a quick break and want to do something fun? Well, you came to the right place. Today, we bring you a riddle that will leave you scratching your head. This puzzle which was shared on Instagram by the page called ‘brainable’ has garnered significant attention. Do you think you can solve it?

This brain teaser requires you to use your logical reasoning. (Instagram/@brainable)
This brain teaser requires you to use your logical reasoning. (Instagram/@brainable)

In this question, you need to find the name of the object by solving the riddle. It reads, “I'm not alive, but I can die. I'm not solid, but I can be cut. I'm not wet, but you can pour me. What am I?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle using logical reasoning?)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this puzzle below:

This riddle was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes. Were you able to figure out the solution? If not, allow us to help you. As per ‘brainable’, the correct answer is ‘candle’. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the value of A in this maths puzzle?)

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured the question, "I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?" Can you solve this?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On