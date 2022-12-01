Artist cuts face mask to make Neymar’s portrait, video makes people say ‘How’

The videos showing unusual but creative talents of people are often amazing to watch. Those are the clips that may even leave people stunned. Just like this clip that shows an artist making Brazilian footballer Neymar’s portrait by cutting a disposable face mask.

The artist Eduardi Tsokolakyan posted the video on their personal Instagram page. They also tagged the footballer in the post and wrote, “Cut portrait.” The video opens to show a picture of Neymar on a laptop. A person is also seen holding a mask and then cutting it. At first it seems that they are randomly cutting the mask. However, the final result is sure to take you by surprise.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further received nearly 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Bro!! This is crazy! How???,” posted an Instagram user. “HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? Even got the forehead line in,” expressed another. “I’m stumped every time! How do you do this??,” expressed a third. “But how,” asked a fourth. “How in the world?!?!?! INCREDIBLE!!” wrote a fifth.