Artist draws 76 tattoos to create amazing stop-motion animation on real skin. Watch

A video showcasing a tattoo artist’s incredible creation has left people amazed. Shared on Instagram, there is a chance that the video will make you gasp in wonder too. The clip shows the creation by artist Phil Berge.

“I did a total of 76 tattoos to achieve this scene from Betty Boop Snow White. The original was made by Fleischer studios in 1933 using the rotoscope technique to recreate Cab Calloway dancing to the St. James infirmary song. Huge thanks to all those who came and got tattooed for this project,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 72,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Such a clever project, amazing work!” wrote an Instagram user. “So rad,” shared another. “Amazing,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

