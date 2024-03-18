At Dell, those preferring to work from home will not be promoted. Here's what the company said

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dell Technologies Inc. had a hybrid working culture that lasted for over a decade. However, in February, the company implemented a strict return to work policy, along with punitive measures for anyone choosing to remain at home. Employees were informed that as of May, all employees will be categorised as "hybrid" or "remote" in accordance with the new policy, reported Business Insider (BI). Last year, Dell reduced its work force by 5%.

According to internal documents obtained by BI, hybrid employees will have to report to an approved workplace at least 39 days a quarter, or roughly three days a week. Those who want to continue working from home have to face a downside. Work from home employees will not be considered for promotion or be able to change roles. (Also Read: Employee claims ex-boss wrote 'thief' on his paycheque following a wage theft report)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A senior employee at Dell, who has worked remotely for more than a decade, told Business Insider, "Dell cared about the work, not the location. I would say 10% to 15% of every team was remote."

As per BI, the memo that the Dell employees received states, "For remote team members, it is important to understand the trade-offs: Career advancement, including applying to new roles in the company, will require a team member to reclassify as hybrid onsite."

A Dell employee who works alongside senior management told BI, "The entire company has been complaining about this behind closed doors." (Also Read: Employee quits job after boss cancels his annual leave. See viral text exchange)

Last year, Dell announced that they would be eliminating about 6,650 jobs. In a memo viewed by Bloomberg, Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke stated that the company is facing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future". A representative for Dell said that the layoffs represent around 5% of the company's worldwide workforce.

Clarke informed employees that past cost-cutting strategies, such as a hiring freeze and travel restrictions, were no longer sufficient. He also stated that the department reorganisations and staff cutbacks are seen as opportunities to increase efficiency.