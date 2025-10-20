Search
‘At least rabies shots are only for 350’: Welsh entrepreneur bitten by stray dog in Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 05:27 pm IST

The incident occurred during one of his regular runs around the old airport terminal entrance, an area maintained by the army.

A Welsh entrepreneur, Olive Jones, was bitten by a stray dog while out on a run near the Bengaluru airport terminal. The incident occurred during one of his regular runs around the old airport terminal entrance, an area maintained by the army.

Jones shared the incident on microblogging platform X, posting a photograph from the hospital with the caption, “I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore… At least the rabies shots are only 350.”

Following the incident , Jones received anti-rabies and tetanus injections and will undergo further treatment next month.

In his post, Jones mentioned that he usually runs near the old terminal area. Responding to questions about why he continues to stay in India despite such incidents, he wrote: “To folks asking me why I don't leave India, I won't because I believe in something, and am willing to go all the way. Sometimes that means dog bites, watching my parents grow old from afar, landing in a new country with only $300, sharing a bed with pigeon nests, I have built two startups here worth over $100m.”

The post has since drawn significant attention online, with many praising his resilience and commitment to staying in India despite the challenges.

Here’s how social media reacted

"Actually, there is a bunch of stray dogs near Commercial Street signal every day chase me during my morning run. These dogs are becoming very aggressive,’’ a user said.

" Just today I got chased by some random dogs while I was coming out of restaurant in JP nagar in my bike. Somehow I escaped, " a second user said narrating a similar incident.

''Ah, sorry to see you got bit, we really need to do something about the stray dogs in our urban areas ,'' a third user wrote

