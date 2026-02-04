Australian man expresses shock over 'Indian takeover' of Adelaide park: 'No White person in sight'

An Australian man has expressed shock after claiming his local park in Adelaide had been “taken over” by Indian immigrants, saying he was stunned to find himself the only White Australian among hundreds of visitors. The man claimed he felt out of place at the park. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by Noticer News, the man shared a video from a recent visit to Klemzig Recreation Reserve in Klemzig, showing dozens of people of Indian subcontinental appearance. He told the outlet the experience left him worried about the future of his children.

“There was not a White person in sight, and over 200 Indians,” he said.

The man added, “This is not what the Anzacs fought for. This is not diversity, this is not multiculturalism, this is simply a takeover in real time, a war with no bullets.”

The local further claimed he felt out of place at the park and was stared at as if he didn’t belong. He also alleged that he saw an Australian father and daughter turn back after seeing crowds of foreigners.

Party official's remarks spark debate The remarks come amid a broader conversation in Australia around immigration and multiculturalism. The incident follows controversy involving One Nation party official Bianca Colecchia, who was criticised by ABC News over a New Year’s Eve video filmed in Melbourne in which she asked viewers to “spot the Westerner”.

In the caption of the post, Colecchia wrote, “It doesn’t look like a Western nation at all right? Yet, this is the reality of Melbourne CBD on New Year’s Eve.”

“This is an issue. Because no matter how individually they might all be good people, collectively, as a nation, it is a problem, one that erodes cultural identity and social cohesion,” she added, calling multiculturalism a “failed concept.”

The Instagram clip drew thousands of likes and hundreds of supportive comments, while several multiculturalism and immigration advocates condemned it.

Addressing the backlash, Colecchia argued that if it was “harmful” to show “such an objective fact as demographic change in Melbourne”, it could mean there was “something uncomfortable that needs discussing”. She also claimed migration from “culturally incompatible” countries without “integration and assimilation has consequences”.

Notably, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, a record 2 million immigrants have moved to Australia since the Albanese Labour government took office in May 2022, and net overseas migration reached 1.27 million over the past 3 financial years.