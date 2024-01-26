 Ayushmann Khurrana dances to Sher Khul Gaye with daughter, Hrithik Roshan reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Ayushmann Khurrana dances to Sher Khul Gaye with his daughter Varushka, Hrithik Roshan reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana dances to Sher Khul Gaye with his daughter Varushka, Hrithik Roshan reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 26, 2024 09:37 AM IST

A video of Ayushmann Khurrana dancing with his daughter Varushka to the song Sher Khul Gaye from Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter is winning hearts on Instagram.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to Instagram to share an adorable video featuring her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and their daughter Varushka. In the video, the actor is seen dancing to the song Sher Khul Gaye with Varushka. It didn’t take long for people to fill the comments section with appreciative comments. The video also received a response from Hrithik Roshan. This song from the film Fighter is picturised on Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

The image shows Ayushmann Khurrana dancing with daughter Varushka. His performance prompted a response from Hrithik Roshan. (Instagram/@tahirakashyap)
The image shows Ayushmann Khurrana dancing with daughter Varushka. His performance prompted a response from Hrithik Roshan. (Instagram/@tahirakashyap)

“Ghar ke sher khul gaye Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone! They’re not following your dance steps because they can’t. All the very best for the film, can’t wait,” Tahira wrote as she shared the video.

The clip opens to show Ayushmann Khurrana sitting on a table with Varushka beside him. Soon, she starts playing the song on her tablet. What follows next is the father-daughter duo showcasing some cool dance moves to the track.

Take a look at this video of Ayushmann Khurrana:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the video has gone viral with over 6.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated several comments.

Hrithik Roshan took to the video’s comments section and wrote, “Amazing! Look at her go!” Ayushmann Khurrana, too, reacted and posted, “Wish we had choreographed, but the offspring is ever ready with impromptu stuff. I’m with the purple sher in this.” Bhumi Pednekar joined in and added, “This is [love emoji].”

“What a joyful video! I was dancing and watching throughout. When is our next party? Let’s get together and dance!” commented Mukti Mohan. “Rewatched to check Varushki’s acting while she was on the laptop! This girl is too cool for school already!” she added.

While Ronit Roy posted, “Epic stuff! She’s so cute man”, his brother Rohit Bose Roy posted, “This has to be the cutest video on the gram today.” Several other celebrities too joined in to share their reactions to the video. A few also used emojis to react.

