BCCI's decision to retire MS Dhoni's jersey no. 7 sparks a wave of emotion on X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to retire MS Dhoni’s jersey number 7. As per reports, the cricket board has informed players, especially debutants, that they cannot pick jersey number 7 and that it is off the list. Fans soon took to X to share their reactions to this decision and some even called it a ‘touching tribute’. The image shows MS Dhoni wearing his iconic jersey number 7. (Instagram/@cskfansofficial)

“Touching tribute by BCCI retiring MS Dhoni's #7 jersey. A number that symbolises leadership, resilience, and countless moments of cricketing glory. A fitting honour for a legend whose impact transcends the field,” wrote an X user. “MS Dhoni's Number 7 Jersey has officially been retired from the Indian Cricket Team by the BCCI as a tribute to him,” added another.

What did the BCCI say?

“The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick MS Dhoni’s Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni’s T-shirt for his contribution to the game. A new player can’t get No. 7, and No. 10 was already off the list of available numbers,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. This decision came three and a half years after Dhoni retired from international cricket.

Why was jersey number 10 retired?

Number 10 was Sachin Tendulkar’s jersey number. BCCI took it off the list back in 2017 to honour the Master Blaster’s contributions to Indian cricket. With Dhoni joining the list, Indian cricket players can now choose any numbers between 1 to 100 for their jersey, except 7 and 10.