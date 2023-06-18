Home / Trending / Bear climbs inside truck, eats worker's lunch. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 18, 2023 10:04 AM IST

A viral video shows a bear entering a man's truck and eating their lunch. The video has surprised people.

In the recent past, there have been several incidents where bears have entered people's homes. These stories often leave people with a chill down their spine. Now, another such bear-related incident is going viral. It shows a bear entering a man's truck and eating their lunch!

Bear climbs into a truck.(Facebook/@American Plate Glass )
"American Plate Glass got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in Sunapee New Hampshire" wrote American Plate Glass on Facebook as they shared the video. The viral clip shows a bear sitting inside the truck, on the passenger's seat, and eating a worker's food.

Watch the video of the bear in the truck here:

This post was shared on June 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 21,000 times. The share also has over 300 likes and several comments.

Take a look at what are people saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Looks like he’s on lunch break." A second added, "Best employee ever." A third posted, "Well, isn’t that cool?" A fourth expressed, "Wow that's crazy." What do you think about this video?

Topics
facebook bear video + 1 more
facebook bear video
