Bear falls into an open well, rescued by officials. Watch

There have been several incidents where animals have wandered inside human-dominated areas. These situations have often proven to be dangerous for both the animal and humans. Recently, something similar happened in Odisha’s Nabrangpur when a bear fell into an open well. Bear falls into an open well, rescued by officials.(Unsplash)

"Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen into an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in the Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat" shared Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Along with this, he also shared a video of the rescue.

What is shown in the video?

The rescue video begins to show a bear stuck in a well. It has been tied to a rope to pull it upwards. Then, a few people can be seen with a cage right above the bear. Once the bear reaches on top of the well, it enters the cage. The bear is later transferred to the wildlife by the officials and is released there.

Watch the video of this bear rescue here:

This post was shared on July 7. Since being posted, it has already been viewed more than 20,000 times and the numbers still seem to be increasing. The share has also received close to 700 likes. Many have also shared their thoughts and views about this animal rescue video in the comments section of the post.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual commented, "Absolutely true; no open wells to be allowed in wildlife habitat. Also, even in human habitat areas, all wells must have protection to avoid mishaps." A second shared, "Great. The last part of getting the bear inside the cage is very cleverly done." A third added, "Wow, we have a trained bear rescue team, nice to know." A fourth expressed, "Open wells are becoming a death trap for wild animals. Time to have constructive and conclusive efforts on this. This bear is fortunate to have survived but not others."

