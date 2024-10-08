Bengaluru CEO doubles down on ‘Brahmin genes’ stance with car stickers

The Bengaluru-based CEO who sparked a controversy earlier this year with her “Brahmin genes” remarks has doubled down on her stance by branding her car. Anuradha Tiwari took to social media yesterday to reveal that she has gotten her car stamped with “Brahmin genes” stickers. Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reveals 'Brahmin genes' stickers on her car(X/@talk2anuradha)

“Just got my car stamped with #BrahminGenes. Born of wisdom, built on strength, and a torchbearer of Hinduism. Proud to be a Brahmin,” she wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her post included two pictures of her red car, now branded with stickers that read “Brahmin genes.” The stickers include illustrations of the sacred Om alongside books and an arm flexing muscles.

Anuradha Tiwari is the CEO of content writing company JustBurstOut who had sparked a controversy in August with a picture captioned “Brahmin genes.” Her post drew mixed reactions this time as well.

Glorifying casteism

Hundreds of people called out Tiwari for glorifying and upholding casteism with her posts.

“The irony, she is presenting herself as a torch bearer of Hinduism with #BrahminGenes. The torch bearers of Hinduism do not show caste supremacy,” wrote X user Shailesh Kushwaha.

“I'm also a Brahmin,but I don't flex my caste for reach and fame on social media. Caste divides Hindus,” a user named Isha wrote in the comments section of Tiwari’s post.

Some criticised Tiwari for drawing attention from real issues with publicity stunts. Others wondered about the practical and real consequences of branding a car with one’s controversial views.

“It’s so stupid to mark your car—something that you leave unattended in broad daylight—with stickers of your identity & views,” a person pointed out.

Tiwari is an outspoken advocate for doing away with caste-based reservations. Her X bio states that she believes in the motto of “One Family, One Reservation.”